Jaeson Jones Exclusive: Mexican Cartel Labs Are Flooding U.S. with Meth

In the early part of Fiscal Year 2020, Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles team began focusing coverage on methamphetamine seizures at the southwestern border regions. Increases in seizure data represented a significant tripwire from normal production amounts. Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) and the Sinaloa Cartel are responsible for the incline in Mexico this year, which resulted in unprecedented seizures of product.

As of July 2020, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the ports of entry have seized more than 118,153 pounds of meth, doubling the record year set in 2019.

Jaeson Jones is a retired Captain from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division and a Breitbart Texas contributor. While on duty, he managed daily operations for the Texas Rangers Border Security Operations Center.