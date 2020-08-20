Laredo ‘Ground Zero’ for Meth Smuggling, Says U.S. Attorney

Laredo Sector Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly 500 pounds of methamphetamine in two incidents at separate ports of entry on August 10. Following the seizure of the nearly $10 million in drugs, U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick called the region “ground zero” for meth smuggling.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas Ryan Patrick tweeted out the CBP’s message about the seizure and wrote, “Based on what I see reported publicly and at the office, Laredo may be ground zero for meth right now.”

I don’t know what the actual numbers are, but based on what I see reported publicly and at the office, Laredo may be ground zero for meth right now. CBP is doing a TERRIFIC job. https://t.co/3DjG6HTBFZ — US Attorney Ryan Patrick (@USAttyPatrick) August 18, 2020

CBP officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge in Laredo on August 10 observed a tractor-trailer approaching the commercial port of entry to bring a load of acrylic polymers into the United States, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector CBP officials. The officers referred the driver of the Kenworth tractor to a secondary inspection area where a K-9 team conducted a preliminary search. Other officers also conducted an inspection with a non-intrusive imaging system, officials stated.

During the inspection, the officers found 10 packages containing 474.17 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the consigned load. Officials estimated the load of meth to be worth $9,483,307.

A few hours later, officers assigned to the Lincoln-Juarez Bridge observed a 2019 Dodge Ram 2500 approaching for inspection to enter the U.S. The officers referred the driver to a secondary inspection station. Following a K-9 and non-intrusive inspection, officers found nine packages containing 15.74 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the driver’s personal belongings.

Officials estimated the value of the smuggled meth to be $314,816.

In total, the officers seized 490 pounds of methamphetamine worth a combined street value of $9,798,123.

The officers seized the drugs and both vehicles and turned the cases over to ICE Homeland Security Investigation. Federal charges could be referred to the Southern District of Texas for prosecution.

Elsewhere in the Southern District of Texas, CBP officers in the Rio Grande Valley Sector seized more than 500 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine during the past week at three ports of entry, Breitbart Texas reported. Since August 10, CBP officers in South Texas seized more than $17 million in meth and cocaine.

