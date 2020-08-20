Teen Tried to Smuggle 158 Pounds of Liquid Meth into Texas, Say Feds

El Paso Sector Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a U.S. teenager for allegedly attempting to smuggle 158 pounds of liquid methamphetamine through a pedestrian border crossing from Mexico.

CBP officers assigned to the Ysleta Port of Entry on August 14 observed a teenager approaching on foot for entry into the United States. The young man attempted to enter the U.S. with multiple cases of water bottles, according to information obtained from El Paso Sector CBP officials.

The initial screening officer directed the 18-year-old U.S. citizen to a secondary inspection area. During the secondary inspection, a CBP K-9 alerted to an odor it is trained to detect, officials reported. The agents then conducted an X-ray scan on the water bottles and determined they were filled with a “dense liquid.”

Further testing identified the fluid as 158 pounds of liquid methamphetamine.

The officers placed the U.S. citizen teenager under arrest and turned him and the drugs over to ICE Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

Breitbart Texas reached out to El Paso Sector CBP officials for more information about the failed drug smuggling attempt. A CBP spokesman said the agency estimates the value of the 158 pounds of liquid meth to be just under $3.8 million.

“The primary CBP officer on duty was thorough and focused and was able to identify this pedestrian as a person who needed additional scrutiny,” said CBP Ysleta Port of Entry Director Arnie Gomez in a written statement.

Elsewhere in the Southern District of Texas, CBP officers in the Rio Grande Valley Sector seized more than 500 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine during the past week at three ports of entry, Breitbart Texas reported. Since August 10, CBP officers in South Texas seized more than $17 million in meth and cocaine.

