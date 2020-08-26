Mexican Army Finds Narco-Tunnel Under Texas Border

MATAMOROS, Tamaulipas – Mexican military forces found a working narco-tunnel that runs from Matamoros under the Rio Grande to Brownsville, Texas.

The discovery took place on Tuesday afternoon when, according to a statement from Mexico’s Army, troops were conducting routine patrols along the banks of the Rio Grande when they came across the entrance to the underground structure.

The tunnel is between the Arboledas and Pinos neighborhoods, a short distance from Veteran’s International Bridge. The location would place the U.S. entrance near Milpa Verde Street in Brownsville. Photographs provided by the military show the tunnel has wooden support beams and a makeshift power system. It remains unclear if the tunnel was still in use or if the military seized any drugs.

Matamoros is the birthplace of the Gulf Cartel which controls the drug and human smuggling operations from most of Tamaulipas into Texas. In recent years, the Gulf Cartel has gone through several internal rifts resulting in a dramatic rise in violence.

The discovery comes two days before Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is expected to visit Matamoros. Military officials did not reveal if the patrolling was part of security measures linked to the presidential visit.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.A. Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.