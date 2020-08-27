Cajun Navy Alerts Police to Chemical Plant Fire After Hurricane Laura

Reports from Lake Charles, Louisiana, indicate that members of the Cajun Navy notified officials that a chemical plant fire in the wake of Hurricane Laura could be a dangerous chlorine. Officials confirmed the fire, but have not disclosed if it is dangerous or not.

WWNO reporter Tegan Wendland tweeted that Cajun Navy volunteers reported a chemical fire at a plant outside Lake Charles. She indicated the Cajun Navy source called it a dangerous fire.

Times-Picayune investigative reporter Bryn Stole tweeted the clearly visible smoke could be from a chlorine leak and fire in Westlake — a city located across the lake from Lake Charles.

