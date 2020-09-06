60 Pounds of Methamphetamine Seized from Tractor-Trailer at Texas Border Crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in South Texas seized more than 60 pounds of methamphetamine. The officers found the drugs inside the driver’s cab of a tractor-trailer rig attempting to enter the U.S. from Mexico.

CBP officers assigned to the Starr-Camargo International Bridge near Rio Grande City, Texas, observed a tractor-trailer approaching from Mexico. The officer referred the driver of the 2006 Kenworth tractor hauling an empty refrigerated trailer to a secondary inspection station, according to information obtained from CBP Office of Field Operations officials.

During the secondary inspection, officers searched the cab of the tractor ad found 28 packages of methamphetamine hidden inside. Officials report the 60.62 pounds of methamphetamine to be worth approximately $1.2 million.

The officers seized the drugs and the tractor-trailer rig. They turned the case over to local authorities for prosecution.

“Our CBP officers remain committed to securing our nation’s borders and interdicting these dangerous drugs,” said Port Director Imelda Recio, Rio Grande City Port of Entry.

During the first 11 months of Fiscal Year 2020, which began October 1, 2019, CBP OFO officers seized 141,663 pounds of methamphetamine at ports of entry into the United States. This represents a 644 percent increase over the 19,053 pounds of methamphetamine seized during the same period in FY 2019.

In addition, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to interior immigration checkpoints seized another 10,818 pounds of meth, according to reports obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

In August, Breitbart Texas law enforcement analyst Jaeson Jones reported that Mexican cartels were flooding the U.S. with methamphetamine. His podcast, published on Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles page, Jones said the Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) and the Sinaloa Cartel are responsible for this year’s increase in meth smuggling operations.

