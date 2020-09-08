Deported Child Molester Arrested After Crossing Border into Texas

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported child molester after he illegally re-entered the United States on August 30.

Eagle Pass Station Border Patrol agents encountered a man after he illegally crossed the Mexican border into South Texas. The agents arrested the man and transported him to the station for processing and expulsion under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During processing, the agents identified the man as 36-year-old Ranferi Gomez-Santoyo, a Mexican national. A criminal background investigation and records check revealed that a court in Walker County, Huntsville, Texas, convicted the man in 2010 for indecency with a child — sexual contact. The court sentenced the Mexican national to two years in a state prison, according to information obtained from Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers deported the man to Mexico in 2012.

Gomez-Santoyo now faces new felony federal charges or illegal re-entry after removal as a convicted felon. If convicted, the criminal alien could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

The following day, Eagle Pass South Station agents arrested a previously deported Mexican national after he illegally crossed the border from Mexico, Breitbart Texas reported.

During the investigation, the agents identified the man as Luis Perez-Gallegos. His criminal history includes a conviction in Miami-Dade County, Florida, for 2nd Degree Murder with a deadly weapon, officials stated. The Florida court sentenced the Mexican national to five years in state prison following his 2006 conviction.

An immigration judge ordered Perez-Gallegos to be removed from the United States. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations officers deported the man to Mexico in 2011. He was the second convicted murderer arrested by Del Rio Sector agents in as many weeks.

Del Rio Sector agents assigned to the Brackettville Station received information from Union Pacific Railroad officials about an “unauthorized passenger” on one of their trains near Spofford, Texas, Breitbart Texas reported. During a search of the train, the agents found 44-year-old Leonardo Matias Carrasco. During a records check, the agents learned that a court in Texas convicted Carrasco for a 1998 murder in Tennessee Colony.

