Tripwires and Triggers: ‘The World Is Coming’ on Human Smuggling Trails to U.S.

Breitbart Texas’ Border and Cartel Chronicles Team documents the long trek of ultra-marathon human smuggling routes across the world ending within the United States in episode two of Tripwires and Triggers. We walk you through the deplorable conditions, exuberant fees, the human misery of stash houses, and the exploitation of people by cartels and other criminal organizations in Mexico and closer to home.

Jaeson Jones is a retired Captain from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division and a Breitbart Texas contributor. While on duty, he managed daily operations for the Texas Rangers Border Security Operations Center.