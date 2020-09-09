Elderly U.S. Tourists Found Dead in Mexican Border State

Authorities confirmed that the bodies of a retired couple from San Diego were found in a pit in Baja California. The potential double murder comes as authorities still search for a firefighter from Los Angeles who was also kidnapped during a trip to Mexico.

On September 2, the Baja California Attorney General’s Office (FGE) was notified about the disappearances of Ian Hirschsohn, 78, and Kathy Harvey, 73, a statement from the agency revealed. According to CBS 8, the couple was staying in San Quintin for a week-long vacation. The region is approximately 200 miles south of the U.S. border.

According to the FGE, authorities discovered the bodies over the weekend in a pit near Ensenada. The statement did not reveal causes of death but noted the case is in the hands of the “FGE’s Crimes Against Life” unit. San Diego police disclosed the identities after notifying surviving relatives.

The suspected double murder comes almost at the same time as the disappearance of Los Angeles firefighter Francisco Aguilar. The man went missing in late August after staying at his family’s condominium in Rosarito, Baja California. The FGE suspects a violent kidnapping occurred and they are working with the FBI.

