Two Romanians Arrested After Illegally Crossing Canadian Border to U.S.

Grand Forks Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two Romanian migrants after they illegally crossed from Canada to North Dakota.

Portal Station Border Patrol agents observed a vehicle approaching a highway from a drainage ditch not far from the Ambrose Port of Entry on August 15, according to information obtained from Grand Forks Sector Border Patrol officials. The agents activated their emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

During an immigration interview, the agents identified the two men as Romanian nationals who had just illegally entered the United States from Canada. The agents arrested the two men and transported them to the station for processing.

Federal prosecutors charged Constantin Gabriel Buzatu and Catalin Constantin Dragomir with Improper Entry by an Illegal Alien (8 USC 1325(a)(1)). An immigration judge found them guilty of the charges on August 25. The judge sentenced the two Romanian nationals to serve time in jail. The judge then ordered the two men removed from the U.S.

Following their release from jail, Border Patrol agents expelled the men under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to CBP officials responding to an inquiry from Breitbart Texas.

Since the beginning of Title 42 in March, Border Patrol agents working the U.S.-Canadian border expelled 265 illegal immigrants back to Canada. In contrast, agents assigned to the southwest U.S border with Mexico expelled 147,601 who were apprehended after illegally crossing the border from Mexico.

In total, Border Patrol agents expelled 147,866 under Title 42 authority. The CDC health provision allows Border Patrol agents to return approximately 92 percent of all migrants apprehended for illegal entry into the U.S. back to the country they entered from.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan told Breitbart Texas in an interview earlier this year that most are expelled within two hours of their apprehension.