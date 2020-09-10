69 Pounds of Meth Seized at Texas Border Crossing

Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to a Texas crossing on September 5 seized 69 pounds of methamphetamine found in a passenger sedan attempting to enter from Mexico.

CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge observed a man driving a 2011 Dodge Avenger approaching from Mexico for entry into the United States. The officers referred the driver to a secondary inspection station where officers utilized a Non-Intrusive Imaging (NII) system to examine the interior of the vehicle, according to information obtained from CBP officials in the Rio Grande Valley.

The NII search resulted in the discovery of 59 packages of drugs hidden in the Avenger. The officers identified the drugs as being methamphetamine and determined the weight to be 69 pounds. Officials estimated the shipment to be worth $1,378,000.

“Our officers’ excellent inspection skills and observation techniques have allowed us to make this exceptional seizure,” Carlos Rodriguez, Port Director, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas said in a written statement. “Smugglers will utilize all kinds of methods in their attempts to bring drugs across the border and it’s up to us to keep up with those trends and help keep our communities safe.”

The officers seized the 69 pounds of methamphetamine and the vehicle. They also arrested the driver, a 25-year-old U.S. citizen and turned the case over to ICE Homeland Security Investigation special agents for further investigation and possible drug smuggling charges.

A few days earlier, CBP officers assigned to the Starr-Camargo International Bridge seized 33 pounds of cocaine in two incidents. The first happened on September 1 when a 38-year-old Mexican male attempted to enter the U.S. while driving a tractor-trailer. A search of the trailer led to the discovery of 12 pounds (30.73) pounds of cocaine.

In the second incident, CBP officers arrested a man driving a 2017 GMC Terrain as he attempted to enter the U.S. while carrying nearly five pounds of cocaine in the vehicle and nearly three pounds of methamphetamine on his person.

Officers estimated the value of these drugs to be approximately $324,000.

“Our officers have seized multiple several narcotics loads these past few days demonstrating their commitment to vigilance and to the service of their country,” said Port Director Imelda Recio, Rio Grande City Port of Entry.

