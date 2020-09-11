Mexican Journalist’s Beheading Staged As Motorcycle Accident

Gunmen in the Mexican state of Veracruz beheaded a local journalist and left his remains near railroad tracks to stage the murder as an accident.

The case took place this week in Tezonapa where authorities discovered the remains of veteran journalist Julio Valdivia Rodriguez. According to information released by the Veracruz Attorney General’s Office, the journalist was murdered and beheaded in another location.

According to journalists, local police responded to the scene of an apparent traffic accident only to discover the gruesome crime. State investigators document the evidence and took responsibility for the body. Valdivia Rodriguez worked for more than 20 years, most recently as a crime reporter for El Mundo.

In the aftermath, a spokesman for Mexico’s president, Jesus Ramirez Cuevas, took to social media claiming the crime would not go unpunished.

Veracruz Governor Cuitlahuac Garcia also condemned the murder and claimed his investigators are able to narrow the probe to a single theory and motive.

Valdivia marks the seventh murder of a journalist or media worker in Mexico in 2020.

