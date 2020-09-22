Feds Seize $196K in Cash at Border Crossing from Texas to Mexico

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Eagle Pass, Texas, seized nearly $200,000 in unreported currency being smuggled into Mexico. This adds to the increasing amount of cash being seized at ports of entry.

CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass Port of Entry on September 17 observed a commercial bus approaching in the exit lane headed to Mexico. Officers referred the driver to a secondary inspection station, according to information obtained from CBP officials in South Texas.

Officers initially carried out a non-intrusive imaging system inspection and noticed anomalies in a duffel bag. They carried out a physical search of the luggage area of the 2016 Scania commercial bus. Officers searched a duffle bag and found 11 packages containing undeclared U.S. currency.

The officers counted the money and declared a total of $196,925 in U.S. currency.

Officers seized the currency.

“This seizure is a prime example of the continued dedication of our frontline officers to uphold our border security mission,” said Port Director Paul Del Rincon, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

CBP officers working ports of entry around the country seized $93,302,645 in unreported currency during the first 11 months of Fiscal Year 2020, Breitbart Texas’ Jaeson Jones reported. This is up substantially from the totals of each of the previous five years.

During FY 2019, which ended on September 30, 2019, CBP officers seized $68,879,080 in U.S. currency. The FY 2020 seizures represent an increase of 35 percent.

In addition to the record quantities of seized currency, CBP officials in North Dakota recently seized $36,000 in fake U.S. currency, Breitbart Texas reported. Officers found the counterfeit currency inside a commercial tractor-trailer attempting to enter the U.S. from Canada.

