Mexican Meth Destined for Texas Intercepted in Ohio

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Ohio interdicted a shipment of methamphetamine that originated in Mexico and had Texas listed as its final destination. The officers found the drugs mixed with powdered drink packages.

CBP officers assigned to a cargo inspection area in Cincinnati, Ohio, on September 16 carried out a routine inspection of packages arriving from Mexico. A CBP K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drugs in one of the shipments, according to information obtained from CBP officials.

Following the K-9 alert, officers searched the box that reportedly contained packs of powdered drink mixes, officials stated. A search revealed a shipment of methamphetamine. Officials report Houston, Texas, as the final destination for the drug shipment from Mexico.

“The work of the brave men and women at the Port of Cincinnati and the hard work and dedication of our canine teams has prevented yet another shipment of dangerous drugs from reaching our communities,” Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said in a written statement.

In total, the shipment contained 15 pounds of methamphetamine. Officials estimated the value of the illegal drug shipment to be approximately $230,400.

“With more than 1,500 canine teams, the CBP Canine Program is the largest and most diverse law enforcement canine program in the country,” CBP officials stated. “Canines are taught to detect concealed humans, narcotics, currency, firearms, and are specialized in other disciplines such as search and rescue, tracking and trailing, human remains detection, and special response support.”

CBP officials did not disclose any information about the alleged intended recipient of the shipment or where the investigation will proceed.

