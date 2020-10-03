WATCH: Protester Punched During Texas Trump Parade Stop

Police in Denton, Texas, are looking for a man seen striking a protester carrying a red and black flag at a Trump parade meetup location.

Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon tweeted photos of a man who allegedly assaulted another man at a Buc-ee’s in that city. He said detectives are investigating the alleged assault and requested witnesses to come forward.

We are aware of an assault that occurred at Buccee’s in our city this afternoon. A report has been taken and detectives are conducting an investigation. If you have information, please call Denton Police at (940) 349-8181. The suspect is in the brown/red hat and black t-shirt. pic.twitter.com/WfaifE1qKu — Frank Dixon (@Chief_Dixon2746) October 3, 2020

The chief said it is not known if the subject is a local resident as the incident happened at “one of many meet-up locations in the DFW area,” Fox 4 DFW reported.

Twitter user @davenewworld_2 tweeted a video showing a man wearing a black shirt and tan hat arguing with what he called a “peaceful counter-protester.” The protester appeared to be carrying an as-yet-unidentified red and black flag.

Violent Trump supporter at a rally in Texas assaults a peaceful counter-protester pic.twitter.com/s950Q3kgTj — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) October 3, 2020

A tweet by @DentonLeft, a self-proclaimed anarchist organization, tweeted, “A comrade just got assaulted by the fash.” The tweet also shows a photo by the organizers of “MAGA DRAG the Interstate” showing the Buc-ees as a rally point.

A comrade just got assaulted by the fash in the picture at Buc-ee’s. It was a shitty punch but enough to land them in the hospital. MAGA fash are caravanning to Irving Mall then meeting up at Longhorn Icehouse. Stay safe and don’t confront them alone. pic.twitter.com/FnPmpQ3oDH — Denton Left (@DentonLeft) October 3, 2020

Denton Left describes itself as a “Big tent leftist organization in Denton, TX. We are committed to the unification of communists, socialists, and anarchists into a single force.”

Another Twitter user, Sunny South Dallas AFA @PegasusAFA (Anti-Fascist Action), posted, “Friends of ours were assaulted this morning in Denton.”

Friends of ours were assaulted this morning in Denton TX by this maniac. If you know who this man or any of his crew are please DM us. We want this sucker punching cowards job. https://t.co/VVAiLqBBum — Sunny South Dallas AFA (@PegasusAFA) October 3, 2020

Another man tweeted that the physical attack may have been triggered by protesters playing the song “F*ck Donald Trump.”

See a maga snowflake in their natural habitat getting triggered to violence by the song “F*ck Donald Trump” at Bucees in Denton pic.twitter.com/d7aLiySYzn — Ryan (@thefakeryanking) October 3, 2020