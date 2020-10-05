Border Patrol Agent Fires Weapon After Assault by Suspected Smuggler

An El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents discharged his service weapon after being assaulted by a suspected human smuggler in New Mexico. The driver of the smuggling vehicle allegedly attempted to strike the agent following a traffic stop.

A Border Patrol agent assigned to the Lordsburg Station in the New Mexico boot heel attempted to stop a vehicle suspected of hauling human cargo. The driver of the suspected smuggling vehicle refused to yield and allegedly attempted to strike the agent, according to a statement obtained from El Paso Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agent then fired a service weapon in self-defense, the statement continues.

Officials report the driver of the suspected human smuggling vehicle fled the scene and remains at large. A search is underway for the driver and the human cargo being smuggled.

The agent did not sustain any injuries, the statement concludes.

Border Patrol agents are considered to be the most-assaulted of all federal law enforcement officials, according to CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan.

Another assault occurred on September 21 when a Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent suffered multiple stab wounds after attempting to arrest a group of migrants who illegally crossed the border near Nogales, Arizona, Breitbart Texas reported. The attack forced the agent to draw and fire his service weapon. The shots struck and killed the attacking illegal alien.

Other agents arranged for a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations helicopter to airlift the agent to the Nogales Airport. There, an awaiting air ambulance transported the wounded agent to a hospital in Tucson.

Doctors at the hospital treated the agent for his wounds and released him once medically cleared.

