Man Smuggled Meth Among His Tacos at Border, Say Feds

A man allegedly tried to hide meth inside a bag of tacos while crossing an international bridge from Mexico to Laredo, Texas, federal documents revealed.

This week, a federal grand jury handed down an indictment against 30-year-old Nicolas Castro Jr. for two counts of possession of methamphetamine, a charge that could lead to a life term in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. The original arrest took place on September 8, and after presenting the charges to a grand jury, the indictment was issued Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Castro tried to walk across the international bridge with a bag of tacos and chips. Prosecutors allege that a K-9 alerted authorities to possible contraband. During an inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, authorities reportedly found four small saran-wrapped packages holding a total of 2.7 pounds of meth.

During a follow-up interview with the DEA, Castro reportedly revealed that he was expected to deliver the tacos to Austin for $1,500. The alleged smuggling attempt was Castro’s second of record. He remains in federal custody.

