Watch: Police Tackle and Dogpile Portland Protester

A video tweeted early Wednesday morning shows Portland police officers chasing and tackling a protester. The footage does not indicate what the person did to attract the officers’ attention.

The video, tweeted by Portland freelance journalist Laura Jedeed, shows multiple police officers chasing down and tackling a subject.

PPB charges from behind and makes several targeted arrests Here’s one of them pic.twitter.com/CVuCrJ1XV3 — Laura Jedeed (Misanthrophile) (@1misanthrophile) October 7, 2020

The video shows the protester wearing a full helmet, gas mask, and protective vest.

Another video tweeted at about the same time shows Portland police arrested two protesters who sat down in the middle of the street and refused orders to move.

Two protesters sit in the street and are arrested immediately pic.twitter.com/epdtiflFXK — Laura Jedeed (Misanthrophile) (@1misanthrophile) October 7, 2020

Journalist Andy Ngô retweeted the video of the police tackle, calling the subject a “black bloc rioter.”

Police chase and tackle a black bloc rioter in Portland tonight. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/M3AKQy1jBT — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 7, 2020

The incident followed another tweet showing a transgender woman taunting police in the street while wearing a sparkling silver dress.

I L I V E pic.twitter.com/aaOQlP4oUf — Laura Jedeed (Misanthrophile) (@1misanthrophile) October 7, 2020

I can only dream of this level of protest perfection pic.twitter.com/Cc8TWWLx3t — Laura Jedeed (Misanthrophile) (@1misanthrophile) October 7, 2020

