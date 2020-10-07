WATCH: Video Journalist Attacked While Filming Portland Protest

A video shot during an Antifa protest in Portland, Oregon, shows a live-streaming videographer being attacked by one of the protesters. “A masked rioter wanted him to stop filming in public,” journalist Andy Ngo tweeted.

Live-streamer covering the #antifa protest in Portland was punched and knocked to the ground. A masked rioter wanted to stop him from filming in public. Many journalists have been beaten by antifa since riots began. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/tzDgPsZD7x — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 7, 2020

“Many journalists have been beaten by Antifa since riots began,” Ngo added.

Another video tweeted by After Action Report, @after_theaction, shows the attack on the videographer from a different angle.

3rd person point of view of streamer getting assaulted by some guy who didn’t like his camera pic.twitter.com/lfVlfuCE6T — After Action Report (@after_theaction) October 7, 2020

“That guy just got assaulted,” the person in the video stated.