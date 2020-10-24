Border Patrol Agents Involved in Fatal Shootings in Texas, California

U.S. Border Patrol agents became involved in two agent-involved shootings within hours of each other in Texas and California. Both shootings ended in the death of the subjects after agents were allegedly assaulted.

During the evening hours of October 23, Laredo Sector agents and other law enforcement agencies engaged a “significant human smuggling case” in the city of Laredo, Texas, according to an official statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

UPDATE: U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials issued an updated statement with additional details:

At approximately 9:40 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Border Patrol agents, working in partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Webb County Constable’s Office, Precinct 2, responded to reports of possible human smuggling activity near Green and Smith Streets. There, the agents encountered a tractor-trailer with illegal aliens loaded inside. As agents began to secure the scene, another vehicle with more illegal aliens arrived. Border Patrol and HSI agents identified themselves as they approached the tractor-trailer. The vehicle driver suddenly accelerated in reverse, striking and pinning an alien and a Border Patrol agent against another vehicle. The driver did not respond to verbal commands to stop accelerating the vehicle and agents deployed lethal force to stop the threat. The driver died at the scene. The injured Border Patrol agent was transported to the hospital and released this morning.

Statement Update on Agent Involved Fatal Shooting in Laredo Sector pic.twitter.com/KLVDRQhw9V

Original Article Continues:

— Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) October 24, 2020

In a video released on Saturday morning, Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agents Matthew Hudak said, “A suspect assaulted one of our agents with a motor vehicle. That suspect was fatally wounded in that incident.”

Hudak said others, including a Border Patrol agent were injured. The agent and other injured parties were released from the hospital on Saturday.

The incident occurred in an area east of the downtown area that is well known for human smuggling operations and stash houses.

The incident and shooting are being investigated by the Laredo Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

A few hours earlier, a San Diego Sector Border Patrol agent shot and killed a subject while on duty near the International border, San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said in a video statement.

UPDATE: U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials issued an updated statement with additional details:

On Friday, October 23, 2020, at approximately 5:45 p.m., a United States Border Patrol agent responded to apprehend a man illegally entering the United States immediately west of the port of entry in San Ysidro, California. During the arrest, an altercation ensued and the agent discharged his firearm, wounding the man, who was later identified as an adult Mexican national. Nearby agents and law enforcement personnel responded immediately and initiated lifesaving efforts until emergency medical services arrived. At approximately 6:25 p.m. the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is currently being led by the San Diego Police Department. Customs and Border Protection will continue to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation. The specifics of this incident have also been shared with FBI, DHS OIG and CBP Office of Professional Responsibility.

Original Article Continues:

Initial Statement on an Agent-Involved Fatal Shooting in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/qqPbrvgtnr — Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke (@USBPChiefSDC) October 24, 2020

Then the incident took place at about 5:45 p.m. local time near the Las Americas Premium Outlets close to the international border.

Chief Hietke provided few details related to the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation. He promised more updates as information becomes available.

NBC7 San Diego reported the decedent was not a U.S. citizen and had allegedly been involved in an altercation with the Border Patrol agent on federal property.

The shooting is being investigated by the San Diego Police Department

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with additional information from Border Patrol officials regarding the agent-involved fatal shootings in Laredo and San Diego.

