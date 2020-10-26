More Than 150 Children, Women Rescued in Ohio Sex Trafficking Raids

Authorities announced the rescue of more than 100 human trafficking victims, including 45 children, as part of a large operation in Ohio. The raids and enforcement actions also led to the arrest of 157 adults seeking sex with the victims.

More than 50 law enforcement agencies took part in Operation Autumn Hope, a statewide effort to tackle sex trafficking. Authorities focused on rescuing human trafficking victims, exploited children, and arresting men seeking to buy sex with the victims, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

As a result of the operation, U.S. Marshals rescued 45 children. Ohio authorities gave another 109 victims over to social services agencies for appropriate help.

The operation yielded the arrests of 22 men who were seeking sex with minors. Another 157 would-be Johns were caught looking for sex with adult victims. During a news conference, Ohio Attorney General David Yost said that the difference between human trafficking and prostitution involved the force of a third party–a practice he said was akin to modern slavery.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.