Sixth Mexican Journalist Murdered in 2020

Mexican authorities are investigating the murder of a journalist in the border city of Ciudad Juarez. The murder comes as Mexican government officials continue their claim that safety in Mexico is improving.

The murder took place on Thursday night in Ciudad Juarez when two gunmen shot and killed Arturo Alba Medina. The journalist works as the local anchor for the Multimedios TV station. His murder took place shortly around 10 p.m. after the journalists finished his nightly newscast. Two gunmen ambushed him as he drove near the Hidalgo neighborhood. Local news outlets claim the gunmen shot the journalist at least 11 times. Information released by the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office indicated the gunmen used two different weapons for the murder.

Alba Medina, 49, was a long-time journalist in Ciudad Juarez and also worked at a local university. In the aftermath of the journalist’s murder, the state governor and city officials took to social media to voice their concerns about the case.

Lamento y condeno el cobarde asesinato del periodista y conductor de @Multimediosjuar, Arturo Alba Medina en #CdJuárez, también vocero del @InstitutoTecno4. He instruido a la @FiscaliaNorte para que se haga una investigación exhaustiva y den con los responsables. Se hará justicia — Javier Corral Jurado (@Javier_Corral) October 30, 2020

El Gobierno Municipal lamenta profundamente y brinda su solidaridad a los familiares y amigos de Arturo Alba Medina, reconocido y muy apreciado conductor del noticiero de Multimedios, quien perdió la vida en un atentado. – ¡Descanse en paz! pic.twitter.com/ix05wMt71L — Ciudad Juárez (@MunicipioJuarez) October 30, 2020

Medina’s murder is the sixth murder of a journalist in Mexico this year. According to various international press freedom groups, Mexico is considered one of the most dangerous places for journalists to work. In the state of Chihuahua, there have been 23 murdered journalists since 2000.

According to various reports from the Committee to Protect Journalists, one of the alarming trends in Mexico deals with the high level of impunity when it comes to crimes against journalists. They claim most cases of aggression and murders against journalists go unpunished.

