Watch: Latino Border Patrol Agents Discuss Benefits of Secure Borders on Their Communities

BP Union
Screenshot Twitter @BPUnion
Ildefonso Ortiz

Several Latino members of the union that represents U.S. Border Patrol agents took to social media to talk about the positive effects of border enforcement. The agents described the benefit to Hispanic communities across the country.

In a series of videos, both in English and Spanish shared on Twitter, officials with National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) provided a glimpse into their personal experiences as Border Patrol agents and voiced their support for U.S. President Donald Trump.

In one of the videos, NBPC Vice-President Art Del Cueto said that the Latino community has flourished under Trump’s immigration policies.

“We’ve had the highest average annual income among Latino communities and minorities,” Del Cueto said. “The lowest unemployment rate among Latino communities and minorities.”

In another video, NBPC member Maria Salcido said she was a mother of four and the daughter of legal immigrants. In her video, Salcido said her relatives supported her career in law enforcement.

“They understand that rule of law keeps the Latino community safe,”

NBPC member Gabriel Class said he was the son of an African American mother and a Puerto Rican father. “In New York, I personally witnessed the negative effects of illegal immigration,” Class said.

NBPC Local 2544 Vice President Jose Romero claimed that Trump’s policies had been beneficial to Puerto Ricans both on the island and the mainland.

