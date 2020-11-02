Mexico Reprimands Cartel-Linked Governor After Pushing Votes for Biden

A Mexican governor doubled down on his push for immigrants from his state to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden only hours after his federal government scolded him for interfering in another country’s election.

Michoacán Governor Silvano Aureoles Conejo posted a video on Twitter where he called on “paisanos and paisanas” to vote for Biden, claiming President Donald Trump hates migrants. In early 2018, Nicolas “El Gordo” Sierra, the leader of Los Viagras Cartel, claimed Aureoles paid large sums of money to cartels to generate votes.

Mexico’s Secretary of the Interior Olga Sanchez Cordero scolded Aureoles through a hand-delivered letter with copies sent to the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, Mexico’s Attorney General, and other officials. Cordero told Aureoles Conejo that Mexican law prohibited international election interference. Relations are to be maintained at federal levels, the letter explained. Mexico’s federal government posted the letter online.

Hours after the public scolding, the governor took to social media again to share a tweet by Biden, where he called on paisanos and paisanas to “vote for love and unity and not hate and division.”

A nuestros paisanos y paisanas que están en EUA, reitero mi llamado a votar por la unidad y el amor, no por el odio y la división; denle voz a la dignidad de México. https://t.co/C5H7h5uJzp — Silvano Aureoles (@Silvano_A) October 31, 2020

Mexico’s federal government has not responded to questions from Breitbart Texas about Aureoles Conejo and whether he will face any further consequences.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Tony Aranda from Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report