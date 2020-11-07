Mexican President: Imprudent to Congratulate Biden Before Election’s Legal Issues Resolved

Mexico’s President said it is too early to congratulate any of the U.S. presidential candidates since the elections still have several pending legal issues. In an effort to be respectful to the process, he will wait until all legal matters are resolved before congratulating the winner.

During a news conference on Saturday night, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the establishment rushing to steal an election is exactly what happened to him during his failed 2006 presidential election.

“In regards to the elections in the United States, we will wait for the legal issues to be resolved,” Lopez Obrador said. “We don’t want to be imprudent, we don’t want to act lightly and we want to be respectful … of foreign law.”

According to AMLO, during his 2006 presidential bid, the establishment rushed to declare former President Felipe Calderon the winner and the president of Spain at the time was quick to congratulate him before votes had been counted.

“That was an imprudence and we do not want to do that.”

AMLO claimed to have a good relationship with both candidates and that ten years ago he met Democratic candidate Joseph Biden for the first time.

“I presented him a letter at the time about our movement and our struggle,” he said. “We spoke about immigration and other matters. There are no bad relations here.”

AMLO also said that he has had a good working relationship with current President Donald J. Trump.

“President Trump has been very respectful with us and we have achieved very good accords,” he said. “We thank him for not having been a meddler and he has respected us … we have no quarrels with any of them.”

