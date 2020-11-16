Watch: Gulf Cartel Kidnaps Mexican Border City Shopkeeper near Texas

MATAMOROS, Tamaulipas – The Gulf Cartel continues to spread fear by kidnapping businessmen and regular citizens as a way to fund their criminal activities. In most cases, residents are too scared to contact authorities. News outlets have been silenced from coverage as well.

A leaked surveillance video captured the moment when gunmen kidnap a businessman closing his hardware store for the day.

#Matamoros #Tamaulipas Secuestran a Poncho Hernandez dueño

de los materiales bodega 2000, el que está ubicado en Libramiento Emilio Portes Gil. Atentos Raza. pic.twitter.com/maQ0ERal3c — La Rana (@larana001) November 13, 2020

While relatives did not file a police report, the video captured the moment when Alfonso Hernandez was closing Materiales Bodega 2000 in the city’s south side. Four gunmen pull up in a truck and three rush him. Hernandez tried to run away but apparently fell and lost consciousness when hitting the ground.

The gunmen carried the victim away with complete impunity. Relatives are silent about the case and the victim has not been released.

The kidnapping comes at a time when the Gulf Cartel in Matamoros relies on extortion and ransoms for additional revenue. An ongoing investigation by Tamaulipas state authorities has revealed that the Gulf Cartel infiltrated the Matamoros municipal and transit police forces.

