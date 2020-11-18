One-Year-Old Migrant Found Abandoned in Texas at Border

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents found an abandoned one-year-old girl with a group of migrants who illegally crossed the Rio Grande into Texas. The discovery comes one day after agents found an abandoned four-year-old girl with a group of migrants.

Shortly before sunrise on November 17, McAllen Station Border Patrol agents encountered a group of 18 migrants that had illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico, according to information provided by Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

While processing the group of migrants, agents attempted to match up all of the children to family members. “No one claimed a one-year-old child,” Border Patrol officials reported.

The agents examined the child and found a handwritten note with the little girl’s name and contact information. The note identified the little girl as a Salvadoran national.

The note contained contact information for several relatives. The child also wore a sweatshirt that had contact information for an aunt with a U.S. phone number.

The girl had a phone number inked on her upper left thigh as well, officials stated.

Border Patrol agents contacted the aunt who informed them that she was “unaware of the mother’s current whereabouts.”

Medical staff evaluated the little girl before agents transported her to the Border Patrol station for processing.

Officials said they “processed the child accordingly.”

The incident follows by one day, the discovery of a four-year-old girl whose mother reportedly abandoned her to human smugglers, Breitbart Texas reported.

The agents reported the group of 36 migrants consisted mostly of family units and Unaccompanied Alien Children. The agents attempted to match up all of the parents and children during initial processing. While carrying out the initial interviews, they determined a four-year-old girl to be traveling without a parent or guardian.

Officials report the little girl carried a hand-written note with contact information for a parent living in the United States. The child also had a phone number written on the inside of her coat. Agents and medical staff examined the little girl and determined she needed no medical assistance.

Border Patrol agents contacted the father of the child. He told officials the mother abandoned the child.