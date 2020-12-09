18 Migrants Rescued from Frigid Rio Grande Border River

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued 18 migrants who became unable to climb out of the frigid waters separating Texas and Mexico. The rescue took place in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday near the Anzalduas Port of Entry.

McAllen Station Border Patrol agents working the Rio Grande south of Mission, Texas, encountered a group of migrants stranded in the river. Due to the low temperature, the migrants became unable to pull themselves out, according to information provided by Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings tweeted photos of the rescue effort carried out by the McAllen Station agents.

Early this morning, #BorderPatrol agents and CBP Officers rescued 18 people from the swift waters of the Rio Grande. All 18 people were extracted from the water and given emergency blankets to avoid hypothermia. One subject was transported to a local hospital. #savinglives pic.twitter.com/ZbJ7I1QP9N — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) December 8, 2020

Officials report the migrants became distressed and could not pull themselves out of the water as temperatures fell into the low 40s. Agents guided the migrants to a nearby dock where they were able to pull all 18 from the water. The agents provided them with thermal blankets.

Several showed symptoms of hypothermia. Border Patrol EMTs evaluated the migrants and provided first aid. They determined one of the migrants required more extensive medical treatment and arranged transportation to a local hospital.

The group, which included one unaccompanied juvenile, came to the U.S. from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico, officials stated.

While searching the area, agents found 11 additional migrants who had not been exposed to the frigid waters, officials added.

All migrants were processed under CBP and CDC guidelines.

“Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation,” Rio Grande Valley Sector officials said in a written statement. “The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday-morning talk show, What’s Your Point? Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.