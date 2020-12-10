50 Pounds of Meth Seized in Passenger Vehicles at Texas Border Crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Eagle Pass, Texas, seized more than $1 million worth of methamphetamine found in two passenger vehicles attempting to cross the border into Texas from Mexico.

CBP Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Camino Real International Bridge on December 5 observed a 2015 Nissan Juke approaching from Mexico for entry into the United States, according to information obtained from CBP officials. The officers referred the driver, a 48-year-old U.S. citizen, to a secondary inspection station.

During the secondary inspection, officers utilized a K-9 and a non-intrusive imaging system to investigate the vehicle. The inspection by the K-9 and imaging system led to the discovery of seven packages of drugs, officials reported.

Officers conducted a physical search of the vehicle and removed the 35.05 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

Later that day, officers assigned to the same bridge observed a 2010 GMC Terrain approaching for inspection for entry into the U.S., officials reported. The officers referred the driver, a 23-year-old U.S. citizen, to the secondary inspection station. A search of the vehicle with the non-intrusive imaging system revealed 12 packages of drugs hidden in the vehicle.

Officers conducted a physical search of the GMC Terrain and removed the 12 packages of crystal methamphetamine. Officials reported this shipment weighed nearly 16 pounds.

Officials estimated the combined value of the seized methamphetamine to be approximately $1,014,998.

The officers arrested both U.S. citizen drivers and seized the drugs and the vehicles. All were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

“Narcotics interceptions like these are a prime example of CBP’s law enforcement mission and our effort to keep our streets safe from unlawful activity,” said Port Director Paul Del Rincon, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday-morning talk show, What’s Your Point? Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.