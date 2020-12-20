Apprehensions Jump 182 Percent in One Texas Border Sector

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials report an increase of 182 percent of migrants apprehended after illegally crossing the border from Mexico into Texas. The report compares November 2019 to the same month this year.

Del Rio Sector agents arrested 8472 illegal aliens who crossed the border between ports of entry in November. This compares to 3008 who were arrested in November 2019, officials said in a written statement.

Del Rio Sector agents encountered nearly 8,500 illegal aliens in Nov, a 182% increase over Nov 2019. This increase, with continued pandemic concerns, highlight the importance of having our brave men and women patrolling the borders. See More https://t.co/dEb2xfK6Hs @CBPSouthTexas pic.twitter.com/bY5h5W8Dhx — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefDRT) December 18, 2020

The bulk of the increase in apprehensions came in the category of Single Adult Aliens. Agents arrested 7,951 single adults in November 2020 compared to 1,793 in November 2019, the report states. This marks an increase in the arrest of single adults of more than 340 percent.

The nearly 8,000 single adults arrested in this single border sector represents more than 13 percent of the 61,000 single adults arrested along the entire southwestern border with Mexico.

“There has been a significant increase in arrests of single adults attempting to illegally enter the United States in our area of responsibility,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II. “The men and women of Del Rio Sector work to detect, deter, and apprehend anyone seeking to violate the immigration laws of the United States.”

Following their arrest, all apprehended migrants undergo a medical screening and criminal background investigation. Once cleared, they are nearly immediately expelled to Mexico under Title 42 coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Information obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows that about 90 percent of apprehended migrants are expelled within two hours of their arrest.