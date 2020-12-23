Mexico is ‘Most Dangerous Western Country for Journalists,’ Says Press Freedom Group

One of the most prestigious press freedom groups labeled Mexico as the most dangerous country for journalists in the Western Hemisphere. The country continues to see widespread impunity in attacks and murders against journalists in direct retaliation for their work.

The revelations come in the latest report from the Committee to Protect Journalists that documented 45 murdered worldwide. The international press freedom organization recorded 30 killed in 2020, with 21 of those being targeted for their work. The group also documented the murder of 15 other journalists while trying to confirm if they had been killed in connection with their work.

In Mexico, CPJ documented the murder of four who were targeted for their work while a fifth died in a shooting attack while filming. The press freedom group is currently investigating the murder of four other journalists. In addition to the murdered journalists, the CPJ also recorded the murders of two bodyguards who died protecting two journalists. Breitbart Texas has reported on a total of nine journalists being murdered in 2020 in Mexico. Two were enrolled in a federal protection program.

According to the CPJ, the violence continues to climb even after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) claimed in 2018 to take action to protect media workers. The press freedom group has documented that in most of the attacks, the perpetrators rarely face justice.

The CPJ also mentioned the confrontational relationship between AMLO and the media, where the politician has continuously insulted journalists critical of his government.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.