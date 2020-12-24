WATCH: CBP Aircrew, Border Patrol Rescue 2 Migrants from Canyon in Arizona Desert

A Tucson Air Branch Air and Marine Operations (AMO) helicopter aircrew teamed up with U.S. Border Patrol agents to rescue two migrants in the Boboquivari Wilderness Peak area. One became injured after falling in a steep canyon.

A Tucson Air Branch UH-50 Black Hawk aircrew responded to a 911 call from a woman who said she became injured after falling in a canyon in the Baboquivari Wilderness Peak area. The woman, a migrant who entered the U.S. illegally from Mexico, fell from a 10-foot cliff, according to information obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

RESCUED! AMO agents & a USBP EMT rescued two illegal entrants in the Baboquivari Wilderness Peak area on December 22. One individual had fallen off of a 10-foot cliff, suffering numerous abrasions & bleeding from her head. https://t.co/MeCovh3ZRJ @USBPChiefTCA @CBPAMORegDirSW pic.twitter.com/hD7R0NL6uU — CBP AMO (@CBPAMO) December 23, 2020

A quick aerial search by the Black Hawk aircrew led to the discovery of the woman and a male companion. The steep terrain did not allow the helicopter to land forcing the aircrew to lower a Border Patrol Border Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) and an AMO agent into the ravine via a hoist.

The BORSTAR agent stabilized the injured woman and evaluated her for further medical care. Once stabilized, the BORSTAR agent and the AMO agents utilized the Black Hawk’s hoist to extract the woman who suffered abrasions and a head injury from the floor of the canyon to the hovering helicopter. A short time later, the video shows the AMO agent bringing the migrant male from the ground to the helicopter.

Full video from CBP AMO:

The pilot transported the two migrants to ground-based Border Patrol agents at a nearby highway. The agents transported the woman to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

“Our aircrews are the best at what they do, said Deputy Director, Tucson Air Branch, Hunter Robinson. They are able to quickly shift from their law enforcement capacity to a search and rescue function, reaching these individuals, saving their lives.”

