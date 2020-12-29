Deported Child Sex Offender Busted Illegally Crossing Border into Texas

Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported child sex offender on Christmas Eve as he attempted to sneak into Texas. An Illinois court previously convicted the Salvadoran criminal alien for sexual assault against a child, Border Patrol officials stated.

Rio Grande City Station Border Patrol agents working near Roma, Texas, on Christmas Eve encountered a man attempting to illegally cross the river from Mexico into the United States. The agents took the migrant into custody and transported him to a processing area, according to information obtained from Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

SEX OFFENDER ARRESTED:

On Christmas Eve, #RGV agents arrested a subject with a previous conviction for sexual assault of a child in Chicago, Illinois. Agents work 24/7, including holidays, to keep dangerous criminals from reaching our communities.https://t.co/CcJmQkRy8j pic.twitter.com/jyIijHqCzv — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) December 28, 2020

All apprehended migrants undergo a medical screening and criminal background investigation before being expelled to Mexico under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CBP officials previously told Breitbart Texas more than approximately 90 percent of apprehended migrants are expelled across the border within two hours of their arrest.

During the biometric background investigation, the agents identified the man as a Salvadoran national with a criminal history in the U.S.

Criminal database records revealed the man identified as 48-year-old Mario Rivera-Perez received a conviction in a Chicago court for Sexual Assault of a Child. Illinois sex offender records identified the victim as an 11-year-old child. The database states Rivera-Perez was 42 at the time.

A news report on Patch indicates the incident involving the little girl took place in a store on the northwest side of Chicago when he reportedly approached and fondled the preteen.

Border Patrol officials state that Rivera-Perez has another conviction for DUI and an active warrant from the Plaines, Illinois, Sheriff’s Department.