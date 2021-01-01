WATCH: California Man Killed While Crashing Car Through Closed Border Crossing

A California man died while attempting to crash through a border barrier from Mexico into the United States. The man also killed a pedestrian and injured another during the illegal border crossing attempt.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials reported that a driver approached the San Ysidro Port of Entry at a high rate of speed on the afternoon of December 22. The driver collided with a metal arm gate in a closed lane of the crossing port.

California Highway Patrol investigators identified the driver as a 27-year-0ld man from Santa Ana, California. He died at the scene, NBC 7 in San Diego reported.

Officials said the driver struck and killed a Mexican woman describes as a 49-year-old street vendor. He also injured a 70-year-old man.

Video published by the Daily Mail on December 31, shows the car speeding toward the border crossing and crashing into the steel bar securing the closed lane.

The windshield-level impact sliced through the car, severing the roof of the sedan. The driver reportedly died at the scene.

The roof of the vehicle can be seen flying through the air after the impact.

The driver’s motive is not known at this time.

The woman killed on the Mexican side of the border was reported to be wheelchair-bound. She and the 70-year-old man were transported to a Mexican hospital for emergency treatments.

The incident began on the Mexican side of the border but the deceased driver and vehicle came to a stop inside the United States. As a result, the crash is being investigated by Mexican and U.S. law enforcement authorities.