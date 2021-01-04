Hundreds of Cuban Migrants Stopped from Rushing Across Texas Border Crossing

Reports indicate that hundreds of Cuban migrants attempted to force their way across the U.S.-Mexico border into El Paso, Texas. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers deployed Special Response Team members to repel the surge.

CBP Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Paso Del Norte International Bridge last Tuesday received information about a large gathering of migrants forming in Mexico. CBP officials activated the Special Response Team and deployed barricades to prevent any illegal border crossings, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas on January 4.

The El Paso Times reported that as many as 200 migrants tried to rush the bridge after hearing a rumor that they would be allowed to enter the U.S., according to Juarez news outlets.

LaJornada put the number of Cuban migrants at 400 — 200 on the bridge and 200 more waiting in Mexico blocking the entrance to the border crossing.

The Cuban migrants rushed through turnstiles on the Mexican side of the border but were stopped before crossing the international border into the United States.

Mexican border officials assisted in helping repel those who attempted to surge into the U.S., Diario.mx reported.

The incident lasted for about 10 hours, Diario.mx said in another article. During that time, law enforcement authorities broadcast messages in English and Spanish advising the mostly Cuban crowd U.S. policies have not changed and they would not be allowed into the U.S.

Weather conditions at the time were reported to be at freezing prompting Mexican authorities to try to talk the migrants into returning to their shelters.

“We are going through many terrible things that nobody imagines, there is a lot to say about the Municipal Police that extort us, the thugs, the mistreatment of jobs; we are not complaining about the government, the president, we are very grateful to the country, ” one of the Cuban migrants told Diario.mx.

