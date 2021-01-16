Deported Sex Offenders Busted After Illegally Crossing Border into U.S.A.

Border Patrol agents stopped several previously deported sex offenders from making their way back into the U.S. The agents also stopped a fugitive sex offender from re-entering the country.

Border Patrol agents from multiple sectors along the U.S.-Mexico border apprehended previously deported sex offenders attempting to illegally re-enter the United States. The agents stopped these dangerous sexual predators from making their way to communities where they previously committed crimes, information obtained from Border Patrol officials revealed.

McAllen Border Patrol agents arrest a convicted rapist attempting to illegally re-enter the U.S. In 2019, the Honduran national was convicted in the state of New York for 2nd degree rape and subsequently removed from the country. — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) January 16, 2021

Rio Grande Valley Sector agents assigned to the McAllen Station on January 15 apprehended a group of five migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Texas. The agents arrested the five and transported them to a processing station.

All migrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border undergo a biometric criminal background investigation. During this investigation, the agents identified one of the men as a Honduran national. His criminal history includes an arrest and conviction in Suffolk County, New York, in 2019 for 2nd Degree Rape, officials stated. Following the completion of his sentence in 2020, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers deported the man to Honduras.

Near the other end of the border, San Diego Sector agents patrolling near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in the early moring hours of January 12 encountered a man who had illegally entered the U.S. The agents arrested the man for “entry without inspection.” During a biometric background investigation, agents discovered the 38-year-old Mexican man received a conviction in 2003 for rape of a child.

The court sentenced the man to 12 months and one day in prison and 38 months of supervised release prior to his being deported.

Agents arrested the man again in July 2005 and charged him with illegal re-entry after removal. The federal court sentenced him to three years in prison. ERO officers removed him again in November 2008.

“The vigilance of the men and women of the U.S Border Patrol prevented this dangerous individual from re-entering our communities and I am proud of their hard work.” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke.

During the first three months of this fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2020, Dan Diego Sector agents arrested 15 previously deported sex offenders — 25 in Fiscal Year 2020.