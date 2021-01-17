REPORT: Biden Team to Migrant Caravan: Don’t Come, You Won’t Get In — Yet

NBC News reports that a senior Biden transition team member warned the newest caravan of Honduran migrants not to come to the U.S. at this time. The official reportedly advised that if they come they will not be allowed to enter the U.S. — for now.

“The situation at the border isn’t going to be transformed overnight,” the unnamed transition official told NBC News. “There’s help on the way, but now is not the time to make the journey.”

Currently, there are multiple programs put in place by the Trump administration to prevent the caravan migrants that are now forcing their way into Guatemala from Honduras from entering the U.S. if they make it this far. Those programs include immigration enforcement programs in the Northern Triangle countries of Central America and Mexico.

They also include the administration’s Remain in Mexico protocols and the Title 42 coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These programs led to the expulsion of approximately 90 percent of migrants illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, CBP officials previously told Breitbart Texas.

Late last week, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris met with potential cabinet members and told them “his day one plans to introduce immigration reform legislation and protect DACA recipients,” Breitbart’s John Binder reported.

Their plans also include ending the Remain in Mexico policy and Title 42, Binder stated.

Currently, thousands of Honduran migrants are attempting to make their way through Guatemala after forcing their way through border crossings over the weekend.

“We are trusting in God to open our path, Biden is supposed to give us work opportunities to those who are there (on American soil), Hernandez tweeted quoting migrants en route to the U.S.

NBC reported:

The senior Biden transition official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said those who have been waiting at the border, along with other vulnerable populations, will be a priority for processing and entry, rather than those who have recently arrived. The official said migrants attempting to cross into the U.S. to claim asylum in the first few weeks of the new administration “need to understand they’re not going to be able to come into the United States immediately.”

The official also said that the day-one proposals by the transition team oar for “undocumented immigrants already living in the U.S., not those who are considering arriving now.”

The unnamed official would not reveal what migrants who might be arriving in the next few weeks will find. However, the official added that what the caravan migrants “will not find when they get to the U.S. border that from Tuesday to Wednesday, things have changed overnight and ports are all open and they can come into the United States.”

Guatemala’s immigration spokesman Alejandra Mena told Reuters that there were approximately 6,500 Honduran migrants on the move. Thousands crossed the country’s southern border on Saturday with an ultimate announced destination of the United States.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei called on Honduran authorities to “contain the mass exit of its inhabitants,” ABC News reported. “The government of Guatemala regrets this violation of national sovereignty and calls on the governments of Central America to take measures to avoid putting their inhabitants at risk amid the health emergency due to the pandemic.”

