Mexican Government Pledges to Target Migrant Caravan Organizers

Mexican National Guards stand on the Mexican side of the Suchiate River near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, where they watch Central American migrants standing on the Guatemalan side of the river, early Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The number of migrants stuck at the Guatemala-Mexico border continued to dwindle Wednesday as detentions …
AP File Photo/Marco Ugarte
Ildefonso Ortiz and Brandon Darby

Mexico’s immigration officials are now tasked with targeting “opportunists” who profit from and are promoting migrant caravans. The call for action comes as authorities deploy their National Guard to their southern border in anticipation of another caravan of about 9,000 looking to reach the U.S.

This week, Mexico’s National Immigration Institute (INAMI) deployed closed to 800 agents and members of the National Guard to secure the country’s border with Guatemala which consists of ports of entry, mountain passes, and rivers.

During a meeting with those agents, INAMI’s Commissioner Francisco Garduno Yanez called for authorities to target “cynics who adduce and promote irregular immigration … primarily the social opportunists who make a living out of immigration.”

According to Garduno, the buildup at the border is meant to ensure that northern migration from Central America is done in a legal and safe fashion while respecting human rights. For migrants seeking to enter Mexico, they must request legal entry or asylum at the INM offices.

The enforcement buildup comes as thousands of Honduran migrants continue north. The most current information released by Guatemala’s Migration Institute revealed that out of the more than 9,000 that make up the caravan, 2,374 already returned to Honduras, while another 955 were referred to immigration authorities. The rest continue toward Mexico.

Ildefonso Ortiz

Brandon Darby     

