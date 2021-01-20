Mexican Government Pledges to Target Migrant Caravan Organizers

Mexico’s immigration officials are now tasked with targeting “opportunists” who profit from and are promoting migrant caravans. The call for action comes as authorities deploy their National Guard to their southern border in anticipation of another caravan of about 9,000 looking to reach the U.S.

This week, Mexico’s National Immigration Institute (INAMI) deployed closed to 800 agents and members of the National Guard to secure the country’s border with Guatemala which consists of ports of entry, mountain passes, and rivers.

A fin de hacer cumplir la Ley de Migración y su reglamento, el @INAMI_mx continúa con el operativo de vigilancia 24 horas en #ElCeibo, #Tabasco. Elementos del INM, @GN_MEXICO_ y @SEDENAmx colaboran para mantener una migración regular en la zona. pic.twitter.com/DVhNk4kMkn — INM (@INAMI_mx) January 17, 2021

During a meeting with those agents, INAMI’s Commissioner Francisco Garduno Yanez called for authorities to target “cynics who adduce and promote irregular immigration … primarily the social opportunists who make a living out of immigration.”

According to Garduno, the buildup at the border is meant to ensure that northern migration from Central America is done in a legal and safe fashion while respecting human rights. For migrants seeking to enter Mexico, they must request legal entry or asylum at the INM offices.

@INAMI_mx realiza despliegue de personal en el punto fronterizo, El Ceibo, #Tabasco con el objetivo de mantener una vigilancia de 24 horas con apoyo de la @GN_MEXICO_ y @SEDENAmx y así garantizar una migración segura, ordena y regular con respeto a #DDHH y protocolos sanitarios. pic.twitter.com/QhwpgQvF2o — INM (@INAMI_mx) January 17, 2021

The enforcement buildup comes as thousands of Honduran migrants continue north. The most current information released by Guatemala’s Migration Institute revealed that out of the more than 9,000 that make up the caravan, 2,374 already returned to Honduras, while another 955 were referred to immigration authorities. The rest continue toward Mexico.

