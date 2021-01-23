Homeless Advocates Invade Washington State City Hall — Mayor Flees

Homeless-advocate demonstrators forced their way into the Bellingham, Washington, City Hall after the mayor announced plans to move a temporary encampment. Officials escorted the mayor out of the building after protesters broke in.

The demonstrators arrived Friday morning to protest the city’s plans to move a temporary homeless encampment a few yards further away from City Hall, the Bellingham Herald reported. The homeless advocates blocked streets with cars and took down the American flag from the grounds of City Hall.

KIRO journalist Deedee Sun tweeted a video showing the protesters dragging the American flag around on the ground.

#BREAKING: Protestors broke into a locked city hall in Bellingham today. Mayor had to be escorted out for safety. They also tore down the American flag outside. Stole a KGMI journalist’s mic and threw a hot drink on him. They’re supposed to be here advocating for the homeless. pic.twitter.com/uIMbRVRwBl — Deedee Sun (@DeedeeKIRO7) January 23, 2021

Officials escorted Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood from the building after the rioters broke into the building, Sun reported.

“It was unsettling,” Mayor Fleetwood told the local news outlet. “They banged on the door and we got word they had somehow broken it open and were entering, and I was advised to leave.”

The mayor said he was ushered out the back door and driven away.

Fleetwood said the city’s plans would only move the temporary homeless encampment 25 feet away from the buildings. The city developed plans to move the homeless after multiple fires and a propane tank explosion.

“We seek a peaceful end to this encampment and if there is confrontation, we will not be the aggressors,” the mayor explained.

Sun reported the protesters eventually cleared out. “Mayor says violence today does not help those who are experiencing homelessness in any way,” she tweeted.

#UPDATE: just drove by City Hall. Protestors appear to have mostly cleared. Maybe a few hanging around. Mayor says violence today does not help those who are experiencing homelessness in any way. City will still work to get folks to voluntarily leave the encampment.#KIRO7 pic.twitter.com/Nzvcqkimv4 — Deedee Sun (@DeedeeKIRO7) January 23, 2021

The Bellingham Herald “Camp 210” has been in this location since November. It consists of several wooden structures and large tents.

The newspaper also reported graffiti painted on City Hall.

Bellingham police officials told the local newspaper that about 20 people got inside the building. They said no damage was done and no arrests were made.

