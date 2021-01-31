Human Smuggling Effort On Texas Border Thwarted by Multi-Agency Effort

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents teamed up with other law enforcement agencies to interdict a human smuggling attempt. The effort led to the arrest of multiple migrants and a human smuggler.

Laredo South Station agents reacted to information about a suspicious vehicle in a residential neighborhood near the Rio Grande during the morning of January 26. As the agents approached the area, the driver fled, prompting agents to all for an Air and Marine Operation aircrew to provide support in the pursuit, according to information obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

The pursuit continued through multiple neighborhoods while the helicopter crew monitored from above. The aircrew advised Border Patrol agents that the human smuggling vehicle dropped off multiple subjects. Agents quickly responded and rounded up the suspected illegal aliens, officials stated.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper joined in the pursuit as it traveled on U.S. Highway 83 toward downtown Laredo. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer prepared to deploy tire deflation devices in advance of the police chase. The driver of the smuggling vehicle engaged the spike strips bringing his vehicle, and the pursuit, to a safe ending.

The pursuit came to a stop near one of the ports of entry in downtown Laredo. The DPS trooper placed the smugger, a U.S. citizen, into custody. Agents identified a passenger in the vehicle and those apprehended after being dropped off in the neighborhood as being Mexican nationals illegally present in the United States, officials reported.

“This case highlights the teamwork and collaboration between state and federal agencies to enforce the law and keep our communities safe,” Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak said in a written statement. “Agents were able to intercept the group of aliens shortly after they illegally entered the U.S. and the driver was arrested after leading DPS Troopers in a pursuit.”