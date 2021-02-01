Deported Sex Offender Arrested After Illegally Crossing Border into Texas

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported child sex offender. The arrest followed his deportation in 2020 after he served a prison term for sexual abuse of a child.

Del Rio Station Border Patrol agents encountered a migrant on January 28 who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Texas, according to information provided by Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials. The agents arrested the man for the illegal border crossing and transported him to a processing center.

All migrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents undergo a medical screening and criminal biometric background investigation prior to being expelled to Mexico under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During the background investigation, the agents identified the man as Eduardo Bernal-Nava, 39, a citizen of Mexico, officials stated. The records check uncovered a criminal conviction in 2015 for continuous sexual abuse of a child and lewd acts with a child. The court sentenced the Mexican national to six years and eight months in prison.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers deported Bernal-Nava to Mexico in 2020.

Bernal-Nava now faces federal charges under 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry After Deportation, officials stated. If convicted on the charge, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

“Border Security is National Security and is vital to the safety of this great nation,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II in a written statement. “I am extremely proud of our agents for preventing yet another predator from entering our communities.”

