Armed Human Smuggler, 20 Migrants Arrested in West Texas near Border

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents arrested an armed human smuggler and a group of migrants at an interior immigration checkpoint near Alpine, Texas. The smuggler locked a group of migrants in the cargo area of a utility trailer.

Agents assigned to an interior immigration checkpoint near Alpine observed a pickup truck pulling a utility trailer approaching for inspection. During the initial contact, agents identified some of the passengers as migrants who were illegally present in the United States, according to information obtained from Big Bend Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents referred the driver to a secondary inspection area and conducted a physical search of the trailer. When they unlocked the trailer, the agents found 20 more migrants. The smuggler reportedly locked the migrants inside with no food or water and little air ventilation.

A photograph of the scene shows none of the migrants wore any kind of PPE to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While searching the vehicle, the agents found a pistol, a revolver, and two knives.

The agents arrested the human smuggler and the migrants. Officials report the smuggler will face federal prosecution from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Beginning on January 24, there has been a notable increase in illegal immigrants found in sealed cargo trailers, moving trailers, and even livestock trailers,” Big Bend Sector officials said in a written statement. “These trailers were not equipped with proper ventilation, food, water, or protection from the elements.”

Agents arrested more than 80 migrants in separate events on January 24, 29, and 30, officials stated.

“Smugglers were apprehended with active warrants, weapons in the vehicles, and previous criminal histories,” the statement continued. “Prosecution is on-going for multiple individuals under the appropriate statutes along with [the] seizure of their vehicles, weapons, and trailers.”

The agents identified the migrants as having come to the U.S. from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico. All will be expelled to Mexico under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

