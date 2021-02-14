18 Trash Bags Full of Human Remains Found near Mexican Soccer Stadium

Authorities in Mexico found 18 trash bags filled with what appear to be severed human remains in the coastal state of Jalisco. The discovery took place near a large sporting complex where one of Mexico’s top professional soccer teams play.

The gruesome discovery took place this week in the town Zapopan, near the Akron Stadium in the Guadalajara metropolitan area. According to information released by the Jalisco Attorney General’s Office, a group of local police officers was patrolling the streets when they spotted what appeared to be a human leg on one of the avenues near a soccer stadium. The location of the discovery is just a few yards away from Akron Stadium, where the Mexican soccer team Chivas de Guadalajara plays.

The local cops called state investigators who began a search of the area. Police found a shallow pit near an overpass that passes by Bosques de la Primavera Avenue and Periferico. In that pit, authorities found 18 trash bags filled with various human remains. It remains unclear how many bodies were inside the trash bags.

As Breitbart Texas reported, there have been numerous mass graves discovered in recent months in the state of Jalisco — an area controlled by Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion who uses extreme violence and social media videos to spread fear. In 2020 authorities found more than 185 bodies in three separate mass graves in the town of Tlajomulco.

In December, a group of hitmen assassinated the former governor of Jalisco, Jose Aristoteles Sandoval, in a ritzy bar in the tourist resort town of Puerto Vallarta, Breitbart Texas reported. The triggerman was able to reach the politician and shoot him even though he had a squad of bodyguards and police officers to defend him. That crime is also believed to be linked to the struggle between cartels for control of the region.

