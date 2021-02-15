Border Patrol Rescuing Migrants During Historic Texas Winter Storm

Border Patrol agents working the Texas-Mexico border carried out multiple migrant rescue operations as a historic winter storm grips the entire state. Border Patrol officials responded to rolling power outages and provided assistance to local communities as frigid temperatures struck even the Rio Grande Valley.

As temperatures fell below freezing, Border Patrol agents from the Falfurrias and Kingsville Stations carried out rescue operations on vast ranch lands located in Brooks, Kenedy, and Kleberg Counties in South Texas, according to information provided by Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

Two Honduran women called 911 and reported they were lost in Brooks County, about 80 miles north of the Texas-Mexico border. Agents began a search based upon cell tower GPS information. The information from the tower only provides approximate locations.

Hours later, the Falfurrias Station agents found the two women 16 miles from their reported GPS location.

Throughout Sunday night and into Monday, agents rescued migrants who became lost and were too weak to continue walking. After recovering the migrants, Border Patrol agents provide emergency medical assistance. Some of the migrants required additional medical attention as they dealt with hypothermia.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero warned the extremely cold weather conditions in remote areas are very dangerous and could lead to loss of life.

We have rescued more than 300 migrants and discovered the remains of 28 people since October 1. With extreme cold weather expected over the weekend, conditions in remote areas will be very dangerous and could lead to the loss of life. pic.twitter.com/IOWCRjuSrm — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefDRT) February 12, 2021

He advised that his agents have reduced more than 300 people and found the bodies or remains of an additional 28 migrants since the fiscal year began on October 1, 2020.

El Paso Sector officials told Breitbart Texas is it not uncommon for Border Patrol agents to “rescue people who have been led into the remote desert areas by unscrupulous smugglers during snowstorms and dangerous weather.” The official recalled numerous rescues that occurred during the last cold snap that struck the area a few weeks ago.

Rio Grande Valley Sector agents also assisted local communities by helping to shut down roads that local officials deemed unsafe due to the winter storm conditions.

Power outages reported through the region did not have much of an impact on Border Patrol operations, the official said.