El Chapo’s Wife Arrested in Virginia on Drug Conspiracy Charge

The wife of notorious Mexican kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman faces drug trafficking charges after U.S. agents arrested her in Virginia. She is expected to appear before a judge Tuesday, February 23.

The arrest took place Monday at Dulles International Airport where authorities arrested 31-year-old Emma Coronel Aispuro, a prepared statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office revealed. Prosecutors claim Coronel took part in drug trafficking conspiracies and helped plan her husband’s second prison escape in 2015 from the Altiplano facility in Mexico. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Coronel is charged with one count of drug trafficking conspiracy.

El Chapo is serving a life sentence in a U.S. prison after a widely publicized trial where Mexico’s highest levels of government were named as having worked with the Sinaloa Cartel. Witness testimony points to current Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his predecessor as having received money from El Chapo’s associates.

In October 2019, Lopez Obrador received significant criticism after he ordered authorities to release one of El Chapo’s sons in Sinaloa. Lopez Obrador claimed that the move was done to avoid bloodshed since the cartel gunmen threatened acts of extreme violence.

