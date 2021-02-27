Armed Migrant Arrested at Checkpoint near Border in California

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a migrant armed with a .22-caliber revolver at an interior immigration checkpoint in Southern California.

Agents assigned to the State Route 94 immigration checkpoint on February 24 observed a white Nissan Altima approaching for inspection. The agents conducted immigration interviews and identified the passenger as an illegal alien from Mexico, according to a tweet from San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Keitke.

Wednesday, #BorderPatrol agents in Jamul arrested an illegal alien in possession of a firearm. The 22-year-old Mexican man was safely disarmed by agents after he initially refused to obey their commands.

Read: https://t.co/nOth0nBY9A pic.twitter.com/sjkCVEmNB5 — Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke (@USBPChiefSDC) February 26, 2021

The 22-year-old Mexican male initially refused to comply with orders from the Border Patrol agents, Chief Heitke reported. The agents obtained control of the migrant and conducted a physical search of his person.

The search led to the discovery of a loaded .22-caliber revolver in one of his pockets. The agents placed the Mexican national under arrest for “possession of a firearm by an inadmissible alien,” officials stated.

“Great work by our agents in securing the firearm and arresting this subject,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “Their hard work keeps our neighborhoods safe.”

The arrest of the armed migrants followed the injury of four other San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents during a high-speed pursuit, Breitbart Texas reported. The pursuit came after the alleged human smuggler fled from an interior immigration checkpoint.

The driver now faces multiple criminal charges following the failed human smuggling attempt and the assault on the agents. Border Patrol officials seized the Tahoe.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday-morning talk show, What’s Your Point? Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX,