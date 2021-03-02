Money Laundering Arrest Warrant Issued in Mexico for Former State Governor

A Mexican federal judge ordered the arrest of a former governor of the state of Nayarit and his daughter on money laundering charges.

Allegations from Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office point to former Nayarit Governor Roberto Sandoval Castaneda and his daughter Lidy Alejandra Sandoval Lopez as having had laundered hefty cartel bribes during the politician’s time in office. Sandoval served as governor of Nayarit from 2011 to 2017.

Además, existen datos de prueba, tanto en el fuero común como el federal, de su presunta vinculación con diversas personas que han sido detenidas en un país extranjero por delitos relacionados con la delincuencia organizada. — FGR México (@FGRMexico) March 1, 2021

According to authorities, Sandoval worked through his state attorney general to benefit friendly criminal organizations such as Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion and factions of the Beltran Leyva in exchange for bribes. The politician allegedly used his daughter — who was a college student at the time — to purchase properties in an attempt to launder the money.

According to Mexico’s Milenio News, during his term from 2011 to 2017, Roberto Sandoval was mentioned, along with his then-Attorney General Edgar Veytia, in connection with cases of extortion, kidnapping, theft of properties, murder, and money laundering. The politician publicly denied the charges against him.

As Breitbart Texas reported, in September 2019, Edgar “El Diablo” Veytia received a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges. According to court documents from the case, Veytia took an active role in working with drug cartels, primarily a faction of the Beltran Leyva Cartel.

