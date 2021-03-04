10 Cartel Gunmen Die in Mexican Border City Shootout

Shootouts in Reynosa killed 10 gunmen, turning the eastern part of the border city into a war zone as machine-gun volleys forced locals into hiding. The shootouts also led to the temporary shutdown of a highway as authorities and gunmen clashed.

The shootouts have been consistently taking place since Sunday night in the eastern side of Reynosa, a short distance from the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge to Texas. That region is home to several international manufacturing plants. The shootouts led to a temporary shutdown of all traffic between Reynosa and Rio Bravo.

On Tuesday night, locals reported a shootout as rival factions of the Gulf Cartel clashed. One faction from Matamoros has been launching incursions from Rio Bravo to take control of the region.

Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas they received a call about a shootout in the Corrales neighborhood, a short distance from the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge.

When authorities arrived, they found the bodies of six men wearing body armor showing the Gulf Cartel logo. Officials reported that the dead gunmen were already stripped of their weapons.

Corrales is the same neighborhood where late last month, cartel gunmen killed four members of a family in a shooting attack.

Another shootout took place on Monday night when Gulf Cartel gunmen tried to ambush a squad of Mexican soldiers along a boulevard that leads to the Pharr International Bridge. The soldiers were able to kill four gunmen who were shooting from a black Ford pickup.

Despite the raging violence, city officials continue to claim the region is safe.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.