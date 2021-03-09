Mexican Government Keeps Silent as Federal Forces Descend on Border City near Texas

Mexico’s federal government is still silent after military and federal police forces descended on the border city of Matamoros. Since their arrival two weeks ago, authorities carried out raids and engaged in shootouts with Gulf Cartel gunmen.

Breitbart Texas consulted with Mexican law enforcement officials at the state and federal levels who say the operations are being carried out by a National Guard detachment from Mexico City. That group has been operating in a secretive nature, offering no public disclosures about their work.

Sources say they are only called when manpower or tactical support is needed, but are still kept in the dark about broader operational updates and goals. The federal groups are focused on raiding stash houses and cartel offices in the downtown and southwestern sectors of the city.

Over the weekend, the neighborhood known as Cabras Pintas had at least two clashes as authorities carried out raids. The most alarming clash took place in the western part of the city in the Paseo Residencial neighborhood. There, locals had to run for cover as Gulf Cartel gunmen and Mexican military forces fought. At least one gunman could be seen on the ground next to an SUV.

Despite the clashes, Mexico’s federal government has not released any information or confirmed the operations in Matamoros. Local news outlets are also silent.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.A. Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.