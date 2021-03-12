EXCLUSIVE: Biden DHS Performs Another Covert Tour of Texas Border Sector

Law enforcement sources report another high-level visit to the southwest border from a senior Biden Administration official under a shroud of “need to know.” Unlike its predecessor administration, such visits by DHS leadership and other officials are covertly planned and executed. The most recent visit, occurring Friday, March 12, was announced only to senior Border Patrol personnel. Again, media are not invited.

According to Breitbart Texas law enforcement sources, Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Troy Miller tours the Rio Grande Valley Sector today.

Many Border Patrol facilities are facing overcrowding not seen in recent years. The quick reversals of nearly all Trump policies and anticipated amnesty plans are again pulling migrant traffic to the southern border.

In February, CBP reported the apprehension of nearly 100,000 migrants, a total not seen since February 2006. The bulk of these are occurring in Texas-based sectors.

VIP visits are not announced beyond a few local Border Patrol leaders on a “need to know” basis, sources say. Field agents are traditionally invited to hear leadership offer words of encouragement—but not any longer. News media go uninvited–a stark contrast to the previous administration’s habit of high-profile tours.

Sources say messaging on the border crisis is tightly controlled and limited to only what is approved by the White House press office and DHS Public Affairs. In previous years, field leadership were encouraged to engage in bottom-up communications with the public.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas Sector.